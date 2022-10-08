Armed men abduct Gilgit-Baltistan senior minister

Gilgit-Baltistan Senior Minister Colonel (retired) Abaid ullah Baig and two foreigners have been abducted by armed men, Geo News reported Saturday, citing police sources.
According to police sources, the GB senior minister and foreigners were abducted from Babusar Road while going to Gilgit from Islamabad.
Sources say that the kidnappers have demanded the release of their jailed accomplices.
GB senior minister Colonel (retd) Abaid ullah Baig was elected from Hunza 6 on a PTI ticket.
Former GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said he had spoken to Baig and talks were under way for the release of the GB senior minister.
Faizullah said he was present at the Jirga where negotiations are held with militants.
“Religious figures and elders are also here in Thak Jal,” he added.
