Jennifer Aniston considering to reconcile with ex hubby Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston recent appearance with ex-husband Justin Theroux has sent tongues wagging that the Friends alum is considering reconciliation with Mulholland Drive star.

The former lovers, who have remained friends since their split, were seen having dinner together at Laser Wolf in Brooklyn, New York City.

The Morning Show actor and her ex were joined by their celebrity friends including Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The viral picture was dropped on social media by an eagle-eyed fan who saw Aniston and others in the lavish dining place.

Aniston and Theroux’s reunion came four years after they got divorced following their three years of marriage and eight years of romance.

The sighting, which came after Aniston said that she is ready to date again, has sent fans wild as they speculate that she might get back together with Theroux.

"Jen and Justin out to dinner together!!!! Either they're just really good friends or else they still love one another," one hopeful user wrote on Twitter.

Another fan of the exes added, "If Jen gets back with Justin that would be the best thing to happen in 2022.”



