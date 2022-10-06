For travel lovers: Here are 10 European destinations with eased COVID rules

Web Desk
October 6, 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole world including travellers. However, many countries are now lifting COVID bans and allowing tourism again.
Following are the countries, according to Gulf News, that have eased restrictions. In most spaces, masks are still a requirement. Some have made FFP2 face masks compulsory.
It is important for adventurers to first recheck the rules before choosing a country to travel to see if there are any updates.
10. Belgium
9. Turkey
8. Sweden
7. The Netherlands
6. Slovakia
5. Greece
4. Finland
3. Czech Republic
2. Denmark
1. Austria