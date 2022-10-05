Imran says going to give Long March call

Ex-PM Imran Khan sitting on stage before addressing the party workers in Peshawar on October 4, 2022. Twitter/ShibliFaraz

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has asked the party leaders, workers and supporters to get ready for the movement of the country's real independence as he is going to give the call for the long march soon.



Addressing the party leaders and workers in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that everyone must take part in the long march, considering it a form of Jihad. However, he didn't give a date for the event.



Everyone must come out for their future because this is a turning point for the nation, he said.

"The country is being ruled by thieves who have been looting the national exchequer for 30 years."

The former prime minister said he had no grudge or dispute with anyone, including the Sharif and Zardari families. "I have taken a stand for the future of the nation," he said.

"In the past, the corrupt coterie got their thefts waived off after taking an NRO. They caused the national debt to skyrocket four times within ten years," Imran said, speaking about the leaders of the coalition government, who he termed the "imported government."

He told the party leaders that when the PTI formed the government, half of the money was spent on debt servicing.

The PTI Chairman said that the PDM leaders remained abroad and planned conspiracies, which led to the overthrow of the PTI government. They came to power on the pretext of inflation, but now they have unleashed a storm of inflation.

"It is clear that they [the incumbent government] don't care about the common man. They formed the government only to cover up their stolen money," he said.

In a joke with the country, he said, the PDM leaders, who he called 'cabals of crooks' are being exonerated of all corruption-related charges. Imran said they were registering fake cases against him to clear their way.