'English Vinglish' completes 10 years, SriDevi's sported sarees in the film put to auction

Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish completes 10 years on October 10th, therefore the director decides to put SriDevi’s sarees (she wore in the film) to auction.
She intends to collect the auction money and donate it to an NGO to support girls’ education in India.
In an interview with Indian Express, Gauri said: “We are doing a celebration of ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan.
“We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now, added the director.”
English Vinglish focuses on the life of a homemaker lady (played by SriDevi) who is not fluent in English. She secretly enrolls herself in an English class to fight her insecurities.
The film also featured: Priya Anand, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou.
According to IndiaToday, SriDevi was one the most prominent actors of the Bollywood industry, having a huge fan base. She last appeared in the films Puli and Mom. The actress died in 2018.
The show opened with a short film starring the Stewart in which she exits a Paris cinema after watching the 1961...
Meghan explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed Archetypes podcast
Netflix has been searching for a young actor to play the role of Prince Harry in 'The Crown'
Kate Middleton is just like any other mother who prepares tea for her children despite having world class help
'Emancipation' will be Will Smith's first since his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars
Meghan Markle has reportedly roped in an American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her podcast 'Archetypes'