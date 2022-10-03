CM Sindh meets ulemas to finalise Rabi ul Awal arrangements

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the occasion of 75 years of Independence of Pakistan. — APP/File

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday met with leading ulemas to finalise arrangements for the 12th Rabi ul Awal processions and celebrations to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious fervour.

During the meeting, CM Shah thanked ulemas for promoting sectarian harmony in the province.

"I am thankful to the ulemas of different schools of thought for their constructive and responsible role in promoting sectarian and interfaith harmony," he said, adding that the ulemas have played a significant role in making Sindh a peaceful society.

The religious leaders thanked the Sindh government for its support in observing religious programmes smoothly and suggested the chief minister ensure that the route of the Rabi ul Awal procession is maintained properly.

They requested the government to complete patchwork and repair choked drainage lines.

CM Shah ensured them that the KMC with support from the provincial government has already started repair works.

In the meeting with the chief minister, ulemas complained that the KE was resorting to load shedding; therefore, the illumination of mosques and other buildings would be affected.

The CM told them that he has already directed KE to ensure a seamless electricity supply on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Adl IG Imran Yakoob, and Secretary Local Government.

Ulemas who attended the meeting included Haji Hanif Tayab, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Dr Jameel Rathore, Shehzada Rehan Amjad Naumani, Mufti Nazir Jan, Maulana Rafiu Rehman Norani, Maulana Ashraf Gormani, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Atif Bilo, and others.