CM Murad orders dismissal of officers absent from duties in flood-hit areas

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses to media persons during press conference, at CM House in Karachi on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. — PPI/File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday issued directives to all provincial departments to dismiss officers who have failed to perform their duties during the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following the monsoon-induced floods in the province, a statement released by the CM House read.

The development came following a meeting that the CM presided over to review the situation of floods and relief work being done across flood-affected areas in the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers and advisors including Dr Azra Pechuho, Sharjeel Memon, Mukesh Chawla, Bari Pitafi, Manzoor Wassan, Murtaza Wahab, and Rasool Bux Chandio, as well as other relevant officials representing the provincial government, the armed forces, and other civic agencies.

CM Murad asked departments to post efficient, hardworking, honest, and willing officers in their place.

"We need best staff members who feel the pain of the affected people and believe in their service; therefore, placement of the staff of health, local bodies, PHE, irrigation, and others be made accordingly," the CM said.

Following a briefing given by the departments of irrigation, health, and the provincial disaster management authority, the CM decided to distribute relief goods right from the union council level, so that it reaches those who have been affected and displaced by the disaster.

The irrigation department said that the flooding situation in the Indus River was going to be normal. The Guddu and Sukkur Barrages have turned normal over the last week.

The department shared that Kotri continues to be at risk of high floods; however, its water levels reduced to 575,435 upstream and 555,185 downstream. Water levels at Manchhar Lake level also decreased from 122.75 RL on Sept 12 to 122.50 RL on September 13, while the situation of water level at the Dadu-Moro Bridge showed a reduction from RL 130.4 to RL 126.9. Water levels at the Amri Bridge also reduced from RL111.4 to RL19.9.

According to the chief minister, the outflow from Manchhar to River has been recorded at 141,200 cusecs.

A statement released by the CM House stated that four cuts were given to the Larkana-Sehwan (LS) embankment, as a result of which the water levels reduced at Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah by one foot and three feet, respectively.

The water levels in MNV at RD-30 have also come down by three feet and in the Indus River (Link-RD 45) by one foot. Work on the Ring embankment to protect Bhan has been completed and water levels were declining.

The department further informed that there was enormous pressure upon the banks of the spinal from RD-816 to RD-159.

"The catchment area of Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) received heavy rainfall yesterday and it was expected up to Wednesday which would exert further pressure on its embankments," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the health department shared that 206 fixed camps were set up where 317 doctors, 648 paramedics, and 145 volunteers were working across flood-affected areas. The department also informed about arranging 382 mobile camps in which 396 doctors, 765 paramedics, and 171 volunteers were working to provide services to affectees.

On September 12, the doctors of both the camps — fixed and mobile — checked 371,440 patients in the camps, among which 18,804 had gastro-related diseases, 20,968 skin related, 8,731 Malaria (suspected), 80 dengue (suspected), and 43,903 other issues. As a result of floods, five patients have died of which 169 have died in camps, so far.

CM Murad directed the health department to have anti-mosquito repellants sprayed across relief camps, and asked to ensure the provision of healthcare to affectees, particularly women, children, and elderly residing in camps.

The PDMA informed the Sindh government to have dispatched 6,873 tents, 500 tents, 21,200 tarpaulins, and 50,536 ration bags to all six divisions for onward distribution on September 12, 2022.

"If the total figure of relief goods is counted it would come to 203,173 tents, 181,161 tarpaulin, 396,162 ration bags distributed in the affected areas, so far," the statement read.