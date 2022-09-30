Fawad Khan says goodbye to the television screen? Find out

Pakistani star Fawad Khan said goodbye to the television screen.
In his recent interview, Fawad discussed his absence from television and said that "Now it is difficult for me to come back to TV dramas because I feel that I am too old and most of the television programs are based on the life stories of a youngster."
He further said that "I think the television screen is for our younger generation, so I have no intention of returning to the TV screen at this time."
Fawad Khan began his acting career on television and gave many blockbuster dramas to the Pakistani entertainment industry which are loved by fans even today.
Due to his superb performance, the actor not only won the hearts of the Pakistani audience, but he also became well-liked over the border in India.
