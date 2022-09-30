 
September 30, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 winner to get $1.6 million prize: ICC

Losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool

By Web Desk
September 30, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 trophy is on display in this undated file photo.
DUBAI: The winner of the T20 World Cup 2022 would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount ($800,000), the International Cricket Council announced Friday.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams — Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B — are split into two groups of four and will play the first round.

For any win in the first round, the ICC said, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.