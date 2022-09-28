Army's top brass reiterates resolve against resurgence of terrorism

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The army’s top brass Wednesday expressed the resolve that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Wednesday.

The resolve was expressed at the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, the meeting detailed the external and internal security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation and the ongoing relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country.

Presiding over the corps commanders’ conference, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said: “The formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all LEAs (law enforcing agencies).”

Expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army, the COAS tasked all the formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

The forum expressed solidarity with flood victims that were braving great difficulties and also reiterated its resolve to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

The COAS directed the army to focus on relief, rehab, reconstruction, and help restore normalcy in the flood-devastated area.

Gen Bajwa commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them mitigate their suffering.

The army chief praised the military doctors as well as paramedics for their indefatigable emergency medical care services to flood victims particularly children and women and for efforts to check the spread of diseases in inundated areas.

General Bajwa also appreciated army engineers/FWO for restoring the accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

The conference undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with particular focus on situations along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army.