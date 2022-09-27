Dengue virus looms over Sindh, claims 33 lives in 24 hours

A dengue virus patient rests on a hospital bed in Lahore. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Attacks of dengue virus continue in Sindh, leaving one patient dead in the port city, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the deceased patient was a female and belonged to Karachi's district central. She was admitted to a private hospital in North Karachi.

Across Sindh, the number of deaths due to dengue virus has reached 34, while in the past 24 hours the number of patients infected by the virus is 436.

At least 254 people in Karachi have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

Sindh's health department stated that 126 patients in Hyderabad, 22 in Mirpurkhas, 17 in Umerkot, five in Tharparkar, four in Benazirabad, and three in Sangharhave been diagnosed with the virus.

The number of cases reported in Jamshoro was two, while Tando Allahyar, Badin, and Sukkur reported one case each, as per the health department.