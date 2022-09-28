Will there be South Korean drama series to Netflix's 'The Glory'?

Will there be South Korean drama series to Netflix 'The Glory'?

Netflix's upcoming South Korean revenge drama series The Glory is no longer expected to arrives before the end of the 2022.

The original eight-episode based drama series is expected to release in December 2022. However, the exact date of the release is unveiled yet.

The forthcoming Kim Eun Sook-written drama series is directed by Ahn Gil Ho who previously helmed the dramas Happiness, Stranger, and Memories of the Alhambra.

The Glory portrays the story of a woman who suffers from a brutally violent attack in a school and seeks revenge against her bullies.

The other cast includes Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Shin Ye Eun, Son Sook, and Jo Min Woo.