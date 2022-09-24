Print Story
X
Top 10 most-searched ice cream flavours in world

Top 10 most-searched ice cream flavours in world
Web Desk
September 24, 2022

Ice cream is one of the most celebrated desserts without which most events are incomplete. 

Ice cream even has its own National Day, which just passed recently, on September 22. 

Centuries ago, it was a delicacy enjoyed by some only. Now, however, it is available in every part of the world. With the internet used for every choice people make these days, looking at reviews and for ordering food too, many search flavours online.

Following are the most searched ice cream flavours in the world, according to The Food Channel:

10. Dark chocolate

28,360 monthly searches.

Dark chocolate ice cream cone.— Unsplash
Dark chocolate ice cream cone.— Unsplash

9. Caramel

30,310 monthly searches.

Caramel sauce drops on ice cream. — Unsplash
Caramel sauce drops on ice cream. — Unsplash

8. Toffee

30,810 monthly searches

Home-made toffee ice cream. Youtube Screengrabvia Shaziyas recipes
Home-made toffee ice cream. Youtube Screengrabvia Shaziyas recipes

7. Banana

35,310 monthly searches.

Woman holding banana flavoured ice cream cone.— Unsplash
Woman holding banana flavoured ice cream cone.— Unsplash

6. Neapolitan

45,280 monthly searches.

Homemade Neapolitan Ice Cream. Sweetsoursavory.com
Homemade Neapolitan Ice Cream. Sweetsoursavory.com

5. Buttered Pecan

51,350 monthly searches.

Home-made buttered pecan ice cream. Mommypotamus.com
Home-made buttered pecan ice cream. Mommypotamus.com

4. Cookie Dough

54,850 monthly searches.

Cookie dough. — Unsplash
Cookie dough. — Unsplash

3. Mint Chocolate Chip

59,460 monthly searches.

Woman holding mint chocolate ice cream.— Unsplash
Woman holding mint chocolate ice cream.— Unsplash

2. Vanilla

89,210 monthly searches.

Vanilla ice cream with sprinkles.— Unsplash
Vanilla ice cream with sprinkles.— Unsplash

1. Chocolate

97,790 monthly searches.

Flat laying chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce.— Unsplash
Flat laying chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce.— Unsplash