Top 10 most-searched ice cream flavours in world

Web Desk

Ice cream is one of the most celebrated desserts without which most events are incomplete.



Ice cream even has its own National Day, which just passed recently, on September 22.

Centuries ago, it was a delicacy enjoyed by some only. Now, however, it is available in every part of the world. With the internet used for every choice people make these days, looking at reviews and for ordering food too, many search flavours online.

Following are the most searched ice cream flavours in the world, according to The Food Channel:

10. Dark chocolate

28,360 monthly searches.

Dark chocolate ice cream cone.— Unsplash

9. Caramel

30,310 monthly searches.

Caramel sauce drops on ice cream. — Unsplash

8. Toffee

30,810 monthly searches



Home-made toffee ice cream. Youtube Screengrabvia Shaziyas recipes

7. Banana

35,310 monthly searches.

Woman holding banana flavoured ice cream cone.— Unsplash

6. Neapolitan

45,280 monthly searches.

Homemade Neapolitan Ice Cream. Sweetsoursavory.com

5. Buttered Pecan

51,350 monthly searches.

Home-made buttered pecan ice cream. Mommypotamus.com

4. Cookie Dough

54,850 monthly searches.

Cookie dough. — Unsplash

3. Mint Chocolate Chip

59,460 monthly searches.

Woman holding mint chocolate ice cream.— Unsplash

2. Vanilla

89,210 monthly searches.

Vanilla ice cream with sprinkles.— Unsplash

1. Chocolate

97,790 monthly searches.

Flat laying chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce.— Unsplash



