Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to 'wage jihad' and support his ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a convention organised by the women wing of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) in Islamabad. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the nation to wage jihad for the sake of bringing about ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (true freedom).

During his address at a convention organised by the women's wing of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that 80 per cent of women in rural Sindh are deprived of their rights.

While criticising the situation in Sindh, Khan said: “Slavery in Sindh is worst. [We] will have to wage jihad for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (true freedom) and for the sake of future generations.”

The former PM slammed the ruling coalition leadership and said that even caliphs appeared before courts in Raisat-e-Madina.

“In all poor countries, people like Nawaz Sharif and [Asif] Zardari take money abroad,” he said, questioning how the country would progress if thieves begin to rule.

Khan further remarked that thieves had taken over our country and that their crimes are being forgiven every day.

“If this has to be done, then others should also be released from jails,” the PTI chairman demanded.

“Today is a decisive time in Pakistan’s history,” the former prime minister said, criticising Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for seeking help from other countries.

“Shahbaz Sharif humiliates Pakistan everywhere,” Khan claimed.