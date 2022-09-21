Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt case tomorrow, IHC issues circular

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will frame contempt of court charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday for passing controversial remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.
According to a circular issued by the IHC, a larger bench of the court will start proceedings of the case at 2:30pm tomorrow.
“A 15-member legal team of Imran Khan, 15 law officers from the office of Attorney General and Advocate General will be allowed to enter the courtroom,” read the circular.
No one will be allowed to enter the courtroom without the special passes issued by the IHC Registrar's office, it added.
“Islamabad administration and police will take security arrangements to maintain the decorum of the court,” it added.
The five-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar, heard the case.
IHC CJ Athar Minallah noted that Imran Khan's response was not satisfactory as the PTI leader did not submit an unconditional apology.
In his last reply, which was a 19-page-long document, the PTI chairman seemingly opted to tell the court that it should discharge the show-cause notice based on his explanation and follow the Islamic principles of forgiveness.
However, in both responses, the PTI chairman did not offer an unconditional apology, which ultimately led to the court taking the decision despite amici curiae suggesting that the former prime minister be forgiven.
"If you failed to appear, it would mean that you have nothing to say in your defence," reads FIA notice to Tarin
United States is also not opposing the Pakistan-Russia proposed deal openly, say sources
"I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention," says PM Shahbaz
Story of a woman, mother of three, topping class 10 exams shared on Twitter has been truly inspiring for women and girls
Rana Sanaullah says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will fulfil his duty to make appointment of the army chief per the...
Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan's speech has a background