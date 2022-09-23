Daughter-in-law of senior Islamabad journalist 'murdered': police

The daughter-in-law of senior Islamabad journalist Ayaz Amir was found dead in the Chak Shehzad area of the capital, police said on Friday.
According to police, the woman — identified as Sarah — was allegedly murdered by her husband, Amir's son, at home.
Senior officers of Islamabad Police and forensic teams are present at the spot, a police spokesman said.
"The incident is being investigated; whatever facts come out, will be shared," police said.
Amir's son, identified as Shah Nawaz, has been taken into custody in connection with his suspected involvement in the murder, police added.
