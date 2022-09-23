Pakistan set another record in T20I history

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan congratulate each other after winning the match against England.

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket team became the first in Twenty20 International history to successfully chase a target of 200 or more without losing a wicket on Thursday.



Opener Babar Azam scored a century and Rizwan hit an unbeaten 88 in the 2nd T20I against England to help Pakistan chase a target of 200 runs without losing any wicket.

This is also the most successful run chase by any team in T20Is without losing any single wicket.

Interestingly, Pakistan was also involved in the previous record of the highest successful chase in T20I when New Zealand chased 169 without a loss of any wicket at Hamilton in 2016.

It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan is the only team to chase a target of 150 or more without losing any wicket on two occasions.

Last year, the Pakistani team chased a 152-run target against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.