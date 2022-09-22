Angelina Jolie asks world to 'do more' to help Paksitan

Famous Hollywood actress and human rights activist Angelina Jolie asked the world community to "do more" to help the flood-devastated Pakistan. She said her heart is with Pakistan and she will continue raising her voice to attract the world's attention to Pakistan for flood relief efforts.



"I've never seen anything like this before," the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador said as she visited the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Wednesday.



Deputy Chairman NFRCC Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the visitor and thanked her for visiting the country. The human rights activist was briefed about the flood response and measures taken thus far.

Witnessing people's suffering during her visit to Dadu in Sindh moved the Hollywood actress. She said she had met flood victims.

She also said that she is with the flood-affected people and will make all-out efforts to let the world know the scale of devastation climate change has caused and the lifesaving support the flood victims desperately need.

Earlier in the day, Angelina Jolie arrived in Dadu where she met with flood victims, especially women, according to a press release issued by the International Rescue Committee. She visited the flood-ravaged areas to gain an understanding of the situation.

During her talk at the NFRCC, the actress praised Pakistan for "the generosity that the Pakistani people have shown to the people of Afghanistan over the years" as a host country.

She said she is with Pakistan in "pushing the international community to do more" for the flood relief. She said the level of flood devastation is very different, which she termed a "wake up call" to the world.

Angelina Jolie also drew the world's attention to climate change, saying the threat is "not only real, it's not only coming, it's very much here."

The actress said that as a humanitarian aid worker, she believes that Pakistan is in a critical situation where "needs are so overwhelming and truly every effort is either life or death for so many people."

She also lavished praise on the Pakistan Army for its disaster relief efforts. She underscored the need for more aid for the flood victims as there are so many people to be rescued and many malnourished children to cater to.

The actress said more needs to be done for the flood-affected people as winter is just around the corner.

"I am here as a friend to Pakistan. I really can't imagine what it feels like to be there. My heart is very much with people at this time," she said.