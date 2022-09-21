In call with COAS Bajwa, Bahrain's commander-in-chief offers full support to flood-hit Pakistan

Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The military's media wing said that the commander-in-chief expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

"He offered full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief in flood-affected areas," the ISPR said.

The statement further read that the COAS thanked Bahrain for its support and reiterated that "assistance from our brotherly countries shall be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims".