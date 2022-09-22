Netflix’s 'Do Revenge': a perfect depiction of Gen Z’s lives

Netflix’s 'Do Revenge' is a relatable film for generation Z

Netflix’s Do Revenge covers the ugly truths of adulting with complicated relationships and evolving friendships which is why it is a must watch for the young adults.

The movie’s plot revolves around Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who, after being betrayed by their closest people, team up to avenge each other’s bullies.

The film brings together the stars of Riverdale, Stranger Things, Outer Banks and Euphoria with the crew - the director, producer and film editors - majorly consisting of women.

"It doesn’t feel like a high school movie because it’s not really about being in high school as much as it is about working through your trauma as a teenager," shared Camila in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times.

Each character in the film is perceived as a hero at one moment and as a villain at another moment, setting fluctuating perceptions in the audience’s minds.

The film ideally captures the realistic scenario of people’s personalities as the lead characters are also shown to be making mistakes which seriously affect the people surrounding them.

"I do think that everyone has this duality and everyone has this thing when you're young that you just feel things so intensely," writer- director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson commented during an interview with Metacritic.

As women are often instructed to remain calm and poised, watching the lead characters with extreme anger is intriguing and relatable for the young audience.