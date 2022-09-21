Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for first time since split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson was all smiles while making his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month and all eyes were on him.

The comic, 28, looked dapper as ever as he stepped out for a premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, in New York alongside his co-star Kaley Cuoco and looked as happy as possible.

It seems Pete took a break from all the drama in his personal life to promote his new film, which hits theaters on September 21.

In true Pete fashion, the star was decked out in sweats as he posed up a storm at the A-list event.

He completed his look with funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of glossy leather shoes.

Pete appeared in good spirits as he posed solo on the red carpet with his hoodie thrown over his bleach blonde hair.

A smile crossed over his slightly bearded complexion.

In contrast to Pete, his co-star Kaley looked nothing short of a vision in a glittering mini dress, black heels, and blonde hair swept back into a low ponytail.

The two looked great with their simple, but sophisticated ensembles.

Kaley and Pete star together in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute, which is billed on IMDb as: 'What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?'

Pete's appearance comes after he split up with Kim due to their demanding schedules taking a toll on their relationship.