Case filed against Ahsan Iqbal during PTI govt dismissed by IHC

Menk says he visited Pakistan with just one intention, to reach out by delivering some aid and creating further...
55 to 60% of relief goods have been sent to Sindh, says NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz
There are no chances of showers in Sindh, including Karachi, says Jawad Memon
"If you failed to appear, it would mean that you have nothing to say in your defence," reads FIA notice to Tarin
United States is also not opposing the Pakistan-Russia proposed deal openly, say sources
"I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention," says PM Shahbaz