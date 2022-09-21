 
close
Wednesday September 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Case filed against Ahsan Iqbal during PTI govt dismissed by IHC

Ahsan Iqbal says fake case registered against him on Imran Khan's behest

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed Narowal Sports Complex corruption case registered against PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.


More to follow... 