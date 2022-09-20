FM Bilawal, Malala meet at UN headquarters, discuss impact of Pakistan's floods on education

Malala Yousafzai (L) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari

NEW YORK: Following his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly session, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai at the UN headquarters.



The two discussed various challenges facing education in Pakistan, particularly in the wake of flood devastations in the country.

Taking to his Twitter, FM Bilawal said that he and Malala exchanged views on women's rights and girls' education.

He also shared that discussion regarding the floods and challenges posed by the climate catastrophe also took place between the two, especially in relation to education for the millions of young children who remain impacted by the disaster.

After his engagements at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting ended, FM Bilawal flew to Washington to attend the 77th UNGA session.

The foreign minister has a busy schedule, attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.