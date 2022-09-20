Alia Bhatt ‘over the moon’ after receiving prestigious Smita Patil Award for Best Actress: Photo

Alia Bhatt has been successful in carving her niche in Indian cinema with exceptional and “critically acclaimed” performances in movies.



Considering her brilliant acting, on Monday, the mommy-to-be was awarded the Priyadarshani Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her valuable contribution to Indian cinema. Reportedly, it was an online event.

The Brahmastra actress expressed her happiness by sharing a photo of certificate of honour with her fans and followers on Instagram.

The Highway star penned, “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank you to everyone.”

The actress thanked “Priyadarshini Academy” for conferring her with the award for Best Actor at this virtual event.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come,” said the 29-year-old reported via News18.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as well as in Hollywood spy movie Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles.