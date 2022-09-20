The monsoon season will come to an end during the next 10 days. Photo: PMD

KARACHI: A last rain-bearing system of this monsoon season has developed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move toward central India, said noted meteorologist Jawad Memon Tuesday.

Under the influence of the weather system, rains could hit upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Memon said, adding that there are no chances of showers in Sindh and Karachi.

The monsoon season will come to an end during the next 10 days in the country, he added.

In its daily weather forecast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over northern parts.”

The met office said that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts on Tuesday (today).

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, it added.