KARACHI: A last rain-bearing system of this monsoon season has developed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move toward central India, said noted meteorologist Jawad Memon Tuesday.
Under the influence of the weather system, rains could hit upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Memon said, adding that there are no chances of showers in Sindh and Karachi.
The monsoon season will come to an end during the next 10 days in the country, he added.
In its daily weather forecast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over northern parts.”
The met office said that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts on Tuesday (today).
However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, it added.
When the cabin crew tried to stop him from causing panic among the passengers, he attacked them, says a PIA spokesperson
Case has been registered in Lahore for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred against PTI Chairman Imran Khan
Decision of a convicted person to choose the army's head is against the dignity and respect of the military, says Fawad
Sudden change in Bilawal Bhutto’s schedule causes confusion among Pakistani officials in New York
In the meeting, the two leaders deliberate over making changes to the provincial government in Punjab, sources say
The deceased are said to have died while protecting their home and assets