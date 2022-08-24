Met Office forecast heavy rains in Karachi today. Photo: AFP/file

KARACHI: As the most parts of Karachi received intermitted heavy to moderate showers in the morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains in the port city on Wednesday (today) under the influence of a strong monsoon system.



The Met Office said that a rain-bearing low-pressure system is prevailing between Sindh and India’s Rajasthan and the weather system is likely to approach Sindh during the next 6 to 8 hours.

Under the weather system, central and upper Sindh, including Karachi will receive heavy downpours, the Met Office said, adding that the port city is expected to receive 20 to 40 mm of rainfall during the forecast period.

The rains will continue till tomorrow evening, forecast the PMD.

In a statement, the PMD said, “A well marked low pressure area (LPA) located over Sindh is likely to move in northwest direction and approach Balochistan during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also present over upper/western parts of the country.”

It said that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur today.

In addition to this, the Met Office said that flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from August 24 to 26.

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 24 and 25, it added.