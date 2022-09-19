ECP reserves judgment in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana case filed against former prime minister Imran Khan.
At the outset of today’s hearing, Ali Zafar, Imran Khan’s counsel, admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.
More to follow.....
