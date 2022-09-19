 
Monday September 19, 2022
ECP reserves judgment in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

Imran Khan’s counsel admits that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. —Photo File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana case filed against former prime minister Imran Khan.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Ali Zafar, Imran Khan’s counsel, admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

More to follow..... 