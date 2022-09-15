Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen part ways? Read to know

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen part ways?

Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who tied the knot 12 years ago, are living separately now, as per CNN.

Citing a source close to the couple, the star couple is going through a tough phase, adding, that the couple is dealing with 'marital issues'.



The two are currently "living separately," another source close to Bündchen told CNN.

Brady, currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has earlier announced his retirement only to reverse the decision later.

His supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen is not 'enthusiastic' about his return, as the Brazilian supermodel showed 'concerns' over his decision to return to the field.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen expressed her frustration, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told the publication. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Earlier, California Cool had called it a day from the NFL but soon reversed his decision. The quarterback took nearly two weeks off from training camp in August to "deal with personal things," according to his head coach Todd Bowles.



