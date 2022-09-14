Karachi hospital flooded with dengue patients

KARACHI: Following the unprecedented floods and torrential rains, the dengue outbreak — a vector-borne viral disease — has rung alarm bells as the port city is reporting 100-150 daily infections of the disease, said Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho.
Talking to journalists, Pechuho said that out of total 3,830 dengue cases reported in Sindh so far this year, 3,434 infections were detected in Karachi alone.
Since the year began, nine people have died of the vector-borne viral disease, she added.
The provincial health minister said that the bed occupancy at the hospitals has reached to 80-85% amid the recent spike in dengue cases.
The federal minister said Karachi — where hundreds of dengue patients are being admitted to hospitals on a daily basis — is witnessing an "outbreak" of dengue.
