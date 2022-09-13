Balochistan floods: Eight more die, death toll jumps to 278

A mother is seen sitting along with her children in flood-battered setting in Balochistan. APP

Unprecedented rainfall and severe flooding have continued to batter Balochistan for over three months now. Eight more people have died in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 278.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, at least eight fatalities were reported in rain-related incidents over the course of the last 24 hours.



Six men and two women are among the deceased. According to the report, the latest deaths were recorded in the Jhal Magsi district.

The PDMA data indicates that since June 1, there had been 278 fatalities in the province. According to the report, there were 83 children, 63 women, and 132 men among the dead.

At least 172 people sustained injuries in various rain-related accidents in the province. Meanwhile, a total of 64,385 houses were damaged in Balochistan due to excessive flooding and rains. Also, over 270,444 livestock have fallen victim to flooding.



According to the PDMA report, crops covering 200,000 acres of land have been damaged so far. The flash floods have washed away 22 bridges in the province. Roads covering 2,200 kilometres have also been severely affected.