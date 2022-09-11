President Alvi, PM Shahbaz honour Quaid-e-Azam on 74th death anniversary

Founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 74th death anniversary is being observed today.
After a long struggle to create an independent state for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, the Quaid breathed his last on September 11, 1948 — just 11 months after Pakistan came into being.
Pakistan, to date, mourns the loss of the great leader who guided the country toward freedom.
Taking to their social media on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, among the country's other leaders and people, honoured Jinnah's contributions and selflessness.
The country's leaders have called to adhere to the father of the nation's golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline, further paying homage to his relentless struggle and visionary leadership.
“We pay rich tribute to our founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work, and charismatic leadership to in a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent,” President Alvi wrote on Twitter.
PM Shahbaz also paid his tribute to the nation's father by appreciating his tireless struggle, vision, and leadership skills to secure a separate nation for the subcontinent's Muslims.
"Today, the nation needs to adhere to the eternal golden principles of faith, unity and discipline... to cope with the challenges facing Pakistan," PM Shahbaz tweeted, highlighting the ongoing flood-induced devastations gripping the country.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the province's acting governor and speaker of the provincial assembly Agha Siraj Durrani paid a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid and laid wreaths on his tomb on the occasion of his death anniversary. The two also recited fatiha and wrote messages in the mausoleum's visitors' book.
"We are living in an independent country owing to Quaid-e-Azam's leadership qualities. We all have to look after and beautify this country of Quaid," CM Murad said, paying respect to the Quaid.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi termed Quaid-e-Azam's words a guiding light for the nation.
"We can put the country in the right direction together with faith, unity and harmony and solve the problems of Pakistan by following the Quaid-e-Azam's principles," CM Elahi said.
