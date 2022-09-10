Kamran Tessori's appointment as MQM-P's deputy convener flares up rifts within party

MQM-P's Deputy Convener Kamran Tessori. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Kamran Tessori’s return to MQM-P as its deputy convener on Saturday has fueled differences among party members.



Following the development, MQM-P has called for a high-level meeting asking all party members to show up at the central office at 5pm.

Sources share that during the meeting, party will discuss the rift regrading Tessori's appointment and also address some of the leaders' reservations, who will be sharing their concerns with Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

As per Rabita Committee sources, candidates for the post of party's deputy convener must have a two-third majority.

Earlier today, Tessori was appointed to the position by the party’s Rabita Committee, following which members of the party have shared their reservations against him.

Rabita Committee member Kishwar Zahra recorded her reservations in writing stating that the decision has been imposed on everyone in the party on the behest of a few.

Dr Shahab Imam, a senior leader of the party, has decided to resign from his membership following the Rabita Committee’s decision to bring back Tessori.

Dr Imam has also claimed that other members of MQM-P have also expressed their dissatisfaction over party’s decisions.

It should be noted that following a two-third majority decision of the coordination committee, Tessori and Farooq Sattar were expelled from MQM-P’s coordination committee on February 5, 2018.