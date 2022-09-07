Karachi police term Korangi textile factory rape reports 'fake, baseless'

Police say that fake stories are being spread on the internet to defame a reputed factory in Korangi. —file

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday termed reports circulating on social media about the alleged gang-rape and gruesome murder of a woman in a textile factory in the Korangi area of Karachi "fabricated and "baseless".

Talking to Geo News, Karachi East-Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muqaddas Haider said that "fake" stories are being spread on the internet to defame a reputed factory.

In the "fake" stories, the incident is being made to go viral by linking it to a leading denim fabric and apparel manufacturing factory in Korangi, he added.



The police officer said that "no such incident occurred in any factory in the area".

He said the police have launched investigations into the matter and vowed to take strict action against the elements involved in spreading fake news on social media.

In a statement, SSP Korangi said that sub-divisional police officers conducted an inquiry into the matter and reported that no evidence of the allegations levelled by a web channel was found.

“It was an attempt to defame the reputation of the company,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry also expressed deep concerns over the allegations against the reputed company.

“We reiterate that M/S Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd is a very old and valued member of KATI. It is one of the largest exporters of Pakistan earning precious foreign exchange for Pakistan and enjoying an excellent repute among industries,” read the statement.

It warned that they are taking up the matter with the concerned police department so that the culprit who is defaming the reputable company is brought to justice.



