Saadhay 14 August: Pakistan rings in 75 years of independence with Quaid-e-Azam

Web Desk

The Saadhay 14 August play by Anwar Maqsood has surprised theatregoers across Karachi with its riveting take on the ‘unlikely pairing’ of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi.



For those unversed, the play has been entertaining audiences in Karachi’s Arts Counsel since August 16th, in order to ring in Pakistan’s 75 years of independence and started over 10 years ago, as Pawnay 14 August, Sawa 14 August and finally Saadhay 14 August.

From the Kashmir issue to, the partition, political breakdowns and even economic instability, the play offered fans insight into the history, all through the eyes of Pakistan’s founding father.

It even touched on the age-old question about Quaid's Pakistan and included his take on the current landscape.

Its time-travelling niece spoke to audiences young and old and featured inside jokes that left audience members in rib-tickling laughter all the way from Kashmir, to Lahore, Delhi and even London.