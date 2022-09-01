More flooding likely in Sindh as new weather systems coming: Met Office

A Hyderabad area is flooded in recent rain spell. INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that areas in Lower Sindh may witness increased flooding as new weather systems may cause more rains in September.

At least two monsoon systems are likely to cause heavy rains in the province in September, according to the Met Office. Tharparkar, Umarkot and Badin are expected to witness heavy rains -- 20 to 30 per cent more than normal.



The Met Office said that above-average rains may aggravate the situation in the flood-hit areas. The downpours may trigger moderate to high flooding in Lower Sindh.

The Met Office also forecast more than normal rains in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore. These areas may receive 10 to 15 per cent more rain.

The Meteorological Department will issue a regular rainfall advisory for September.