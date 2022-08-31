Jennifer Aniston leaves fans baffled with her new video in plunging loungewear

One of the Hollywood's most charming star Jennifer Aniston once again left her fans in awe with her stunning beauty in new clip.



Taking to Instagram, the former Friends star shared a clip to promote her beauty bard, but fans appeared to be more impressed with the actress' stunning look in the video. As the shower love and praise on their beloved star's mesmerising look.

In the clip, the 53-year-old can be seen flashing a smile at the camera. She's overjoying with her "stunt", but fans were focusing more on her beauty as she posed completely fresh-faced. Jen appeared to ditch all manner of makeup as she oozed natural beauty for the clip - and even her hair was falling down in a relaxed manner.



Jennifer looked sizzling in a loungewear two-piece with a frilled top which plunged at the centre and flashed the smallest hint of a pink top which she donned underneath.

Admiring the actress, one person wrote: "Okay can we talk about how obsessed I am when she does her hair like this. prettiest!!!" Another said: "She is the most beautiful woman." While a third person added: "There's nothing she can't do, I'm sure about that.