Khloe Kardashian faces tough time after break-up with ex Tristan Thompson

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is talking about the ‘incredibly hard’ time after her breakup with her ex Tristan Thompson.
The Kardashians alum, 38, has had a rough yet challenging year after Tristan was involved in a paternity scandal with another woman which was revealed just after the pair found out they would welcome a second child via surrogate.
Looking back over her rollercoaster year Khloe said in the trailer: 'Going through what I went through was incredibly hard.'
She added: 'I just feel that I'm a fish in a fish bowl' due to the scrutiny over her tumultuous relationship.
The new trailer comes just weeks after Khloe - who shares daughter True four with Tristan - welcomed her second child with the NBA player, via surrogate.
The on-and-off couple announced in July they were expecting their second child, just months after their last breakup.
