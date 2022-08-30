 
August 30, 2022
Khloe Kardashian faces tough time after break-up with ex Tristan Thompson

The on-and-off couple announced in July they were expecting their second child, just months after their last breakup

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is talking about the ‘incredibly hard’ time after her breakup with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians alum, 38, has had a rough yet challenging year after Tristan was involved in a paternity scandal with another woman which was revealed just after the pair found out they would welcome a second child via surrogate.

Looking back over her rollercoaster year Khloe said in the trailer: 'Going through what I went through was incredibly hard.'

Photo credits\: DailyMail
She added: 'I just feel that I'm a fish in a fish bowl' due to the scrutiny over her tumultuous relationship.

The new trailer comes just weeks after Khloe - who shares daughter True four with Tristan - welcomed her second child with the NBA player, via surrogate.

The on-and-off couple announced in July they were expecting their second child, just months after their last breakup.