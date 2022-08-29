Prince Harry ‘lost his father’ Charles amid messy move from Royals: Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly told his wife Meghan Markle that he had ‘lost’ his father to the couple’s bitter move away from the royal family in 2020, an event that then came to be known as Megxit.

The bombshell revelation came from Meghan herself in a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut to promote her new Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The interviewer reportedly asked Meghan about her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle Jr. to which the Duchess of Sussex replied: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’”

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she added.

The exclusive interview contains more such explosive revelations from Meghan, who seems to be on a mission to divulge as much about her time in the royal family as possible.



