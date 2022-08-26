How to control hair loss in monsoon season?

Representational image. — Daily Jang

During the monsoon season, the hair becomes weak and dry which can lead to hair loss because of the moisture in the air, Daily Jang reported.

However, you can prevent hair fall by adding some of the things to your diet. Take a look at the list:

Fenugreek seeds:

It is very beneficial to add fenugreek seeds to your daily diet. You can add it to yoghurt or in curry.

You can also mix it with coconut oil and massage your hair and keep it for two hours with it before washing them. This will help you get rid of dry hair and would help grow new hair.

If you are losing hair due to a hormonal problem, fenugreek seeds can help regulate insulin levels.

Garden cress seeds

Garden cress seeds are a rich source of iron. To control hair fall, soak them in water and eat with milk at night.

If you do not drink milk or are allergic to it, you can add the seeds to desserts.

It also helps cancer patients deal with hair loss during chemotherapy.

Nutmeg

You can also add nutmeg with garden cress seeds and take them with milk.

Nutmeg is rich in vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium. It helps in reducing hair loss and stress.

Apart from this, adding ghee, turmeric and yoghurt to your daily diet can help control hair loss.