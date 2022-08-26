Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Jr’s MRI report expected today, say sources

Mohammad Wasim has been participating in the training session in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: The team management will take a decision on Wasim Jr today after receiving the report of an MRI test conducted on the bowler after he complained of back pain, sources said.

Worried about Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is cautious and taking all the necessary steps to ensure Wasim Jr doesn't meet the same fate, they said.

Wasim experienced some back pain and was sent to the hospital for an MRI a day ago. Once the report is out, the exact nature of his injury will be determined.

The MRI report is expected later today and in the light of the doctor's advice, a further decision will be taken regarding his fitness to play.



According to the sources, the team management sent him immediately for a medical examination after he complained of pain.

The sources added that Shaheen Afridi's knee injury was aggravated due to a lack of rest. He is now undergoing rehab in Dubai after being ruled out of the Asia Cup.