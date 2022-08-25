WATCH: The inside details of Imran Khan’s off-camera meeting with Hamid Mir

Anchorperson Hamid Mir with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in this file photo.

Senior journalist and analyst Hamid Mir had an off-camera meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan recently during which a number of issues came under discussion.

Hamid Mir while talking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath" said, he had a detailed conversation with the PTI chairman and came to the conclusion that he is prepared to face every kind of situation and ready to fight.

Watch Hamid Mir’s complete interview with Shahzeb Khanzada:







