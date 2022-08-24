Kim Kardashian open to date ‘someone older’ who ‘understands her life’: Insider

File Footage

Kim Kardashian is moving on real quick following her shocking split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as the reality TV star’s “ready to date” again.

An insider told E! News that the Skims founder, 41, is now looking for someone “older” to start a relationship with who would understand "her life.”

The Kardashians star is "asking who she should date next," the source shared adding that Kim has "plenty of options," as "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."

"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the insider added. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Another source said that Kim is excited about being on the market while adding, "She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."

Previously, a source told the outlet that Kim and the former Saturday Night Live star decided to end their relationship because their hectic schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source close to them further said that the former flames have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends.



