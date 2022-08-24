Prince Harry lives in California due to Princess Diana's dream: Read Inside

Prince Harry paid an ode to Princess Diana with his move to US, says royal expert.
Royal author Christopher Anderson in a recent chat with Kinsey Schofield admitted that it is 'no coincidence' that the Duke of Sussex has moved to the US because Diana wanted to do the same.
Ms Schofield said: “Sometimes it feels like Prince Harry’s actions lean more towards that Spencer blood.”
Mr Anderson replied: “Well it’s no coincidence that he ended up in Montecito and Dodi had already purchased Julie Andrews’ old mansion in Malibu.
“She [Diana] intended to live in California. She would have understood his need to get away and do that.”
Mr Anderson admitted that he didn’t think Diana would have wanted her younger son to “exit the Royal Family."
Meanwhile, "Harry intended to completely exit the family and give up all of his military honours.”
