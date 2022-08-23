'Plastic' forehead: Woman wakes up to her skin peeling off after 30 mins in sun

Sirin Murad, 25, was on a holiday when she woke up to her forehead skin peeling off.— Facebook/The Benny Hill Fan

A British woman was left terrified when she woke up to a peeling forehead on vacation in Bulgaria, reported Daily Mail.

Sirin Murad, 25, was on a holiday when she woke up to her forehead skin peeling off. Reportedly, she slept on the Bulgarian beach for half an hour.

She felt sore when she woke up but she ignored it. She stayed by the pool when the temperature was around 21 degrees Celsius.

She went to a beautician who did not consider it a serious matter as well.

However, the next day, to the woman's horror, her face began to peel. After her forehead, the skin on her nose, lips, and chin began coming off.

The skin was so tight that when she scrunched her face, it seemed like she had a forehead made of plastic.

According to the beautician, her face felt extreme pain and should have sought medical attention before matters got worse.

Murad now stresses the importance of sunblock.

"Always apply sunscreen," she told Daily Mail.

In her case, she said, she had forgotten to wear sunscreen.