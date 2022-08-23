Judiciary must see if Imran Khan is above the law: Asif Zardari

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Twitter/@MuhammadSr12345

ISLAMABAD: Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's August 20 speech, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the judiciary must see if the former prime minister is above the law.

A statement was released by the PPP, in which Zardari warned that Khan will continue invading state institutions, constitution and the law if the government and the institutions do not establish their writ.

“The government and the state institutions will have to establish their writ, otherwise, law, constitution and institutions will continue falling prey to the lust of this man [Imran Khan]," Zardari was quoted as saying in the statement.

Separately, in a meeting with Sindh ministers, Zardari was quoted as saying by the PPP that the flood affectees in all four provinces are looking to the government for help "while the hunger for power is driving Imran Khan crazy day by day".

"This person is criticising our army every day and the same army's officers and soldiers are fighting against terrorists and laying down their lives in two provinces. He threatens the army, police and then a female magistrate and challenges them to arrest him," he said.

Zardari said that the judiciary must decide if Imran Khan is above the law, and can take "extra-judicial, vengeful actions against me, Mian Nawaz Sharif, my sister and Maryam Nawaz while trampling every law himself".

He also drew attention towards the flood emergency situation in all four provinces and said that politicians should focus on the flood victims instead of engaging in politics.