Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has raided incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's room in the Parliament Lodges late Monday.



During the raid, police personnel recovered weapons, satellite phone, and foreign currency, Geo News reported.

According to details, the raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and Gill accompanied them there with police officials in handcuffs.

A pistol was recovered during the operation; however, Gill refused to take ownership of the weapon.

Apart from weapons, a mobile phone, satellite phone and USBs have also been recovered from the room. Moreover, his wallet, that was missing, has also been recovered in which two of his CNICs were also found. Along with all these two passports were also recovered.

Gill told journalists that he had no clue as to why is wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody.

“My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in use of my guards,” he said.

Replying to the questions of the journalists, Gill confirmed PTI chief Imran Khan's claims regarding being sexually assaulted in police custody.

"Yes, I was sexually abused," said Gill in response to the question.

Police then whisked Gill to the Punjab House. They also searched the room used by Shahbaz Gill there. But, they found none of his belongings there, said police sources.

Police said Gill's belongings had already been shifted to the Parliament lodges. Police also said a case of the pistol recovered from Gill's Parliament Lodges room is being registered.

A red-coloured diary was also found in Shahbaz Gill's room. When the SSP asked him about it, Gill said he didn't know it. "It's not mine," said Gill.

The police official also asked Gill about the names of people who lived in the room. Izhar and Jabir lived here, he answered.

Sources said Gill's Parliament lodges room is allotted to Senator Abdul Qadir.