IHC to launch contempt of court proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday was issued a contempt of court notice by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The IHC has decided to take action against the PTI chief after receiving the registrar’s note and has also formed a larger bench to hear the case.

The contempt of court notice was issued to the PTI chief after consultation among all IHC judges.

The bench includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, and Justice Babar Sattar. Hearing for the case will begin tomorrow.

Chaudhry had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand, after which Khan threatened to file a case against her and top police officials of the Islamabad Police at a public rally.

SCBA lauds IHC’s decision

Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon welcomed IHC’s decision to constitute a larger bench to initiate proceedings against the contempt of court committed by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Bhoon condemned the way Khan addressed Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry calling his threats an attempt to undermine the dignity and prestige of judiciary.

“His conduct also exposed how much he cares about the respect and reverence of honorable judges,” Bhoon said, adding that the top court’s bar association cannot turn a blind eye toward such “malicious acts”.

He said that the bar respects disagreement with judgments, but no one is free to harm the respect and dignity of judges.

“Let no one be mistaken that SCBA in particular and the entire legal fraternity in general, will not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and repute of our institutions, especially judiciary,” the statement released by the SCBA read.