The Guardian editor rebuts 'misquoting' Imran Khan on Rushdie attack

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Salman Rushdie. — AFP/File

Following the controversy regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan's statement on the attack on author Salman Rushdie, the UK based publication The Guardian has rebutted "misquoting" the former.



The publication's World Affairs editor Julian Borger said in a tweet that it stands by the reporting of the interview.

He said that Khan himself didn't say that the publication "misquoted" him, only that his remarks were taken out of context, but context was provided.



"We did not misquote Imran Khan. We stand absolutely by our reporting of the interview. Khan himself is not saying we misquoted him, only that we took his remarks out of context, but we provided the context, as you can see in the story," he wrote.

The former prime minister drew criticism after The Guardian reported that he condemned the attack on the controversial author.

It quoted him as saying that the anger of Muslims towards Rushdie's book was understandable, but that cannot be taken as a justification for the assault.

However, the official PTI Twitter handle responded to the article, quoting Khan as saying that he "spoke about the Islamic view on punishments for blasphemers" and that his remarks were "taken out of context".

"I gave the example of the Sialkot incident in the context of the attack on Rushdie," the statement by PTI quoted him as saying.





