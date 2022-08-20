Hyderabad in pictures: 'Ziada barish, ziada pani'

HYDERABAD: With nearly 700 causalities, the “above normal” and incessant torrential rains caused widespread devastation across the country during the ongoing monsoon season this year.
The heavy rains wreaked havoc in various cities — unleashing floods, inundating low-lying areas and suspending daily life.
The torrential showers caused urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Chitral, Gilgit and other cities, killing and injuring people, damaging properties and disrupting the power and telecommunication system during the recent spell of the monsoon rains.
During the heavy falls, the rainwater mixed with sewerage used to turn the roads and low-lying areas into ponds and these scenes could be seen in Hyderabad:
