Hyderabad in pictures: 'Ziada barish, ziada pani'

Rain-effected people are using a floating wooden raft made by a ladder at home for transportation in flooded streets at Jinah colony Latifabad in Karachi on August 19. Photo APP

HYDERABAD: With nearly 700 causalities, the “above normal” and incessant torrential rains caused widespread devastation across the country during the ongoing monsoon season this year.

The heavy rains wreaked havoc in various cities — unleashing floods, inundating low-lying areas and suspending daily life.

People are passing through a flooded street on a handmade boat after heavy rain in the city at jinah colony latifabad on August 19. Photo APP

The torrential showers caused urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Chitral, Gilgit and other cities, killing and injuring people, damaging properties and disrupting the power and telecommunication system during the recent spell of the monsoon rains.

During the heavy falls, the rainwater mixed with sewerage used to turn the roads and low-lying areas into ponds and these scenes could be seen in Hyderabad:

Photo: APP A view of rainwater accumulated outside at Railway Station Hyderabad during heavy rain. -INP



A view of accumulated rainwater at Shahbaz Building (District Headquarter) after heavy rainfall in the city. —Online





A hand cart vendor passing through rainwater at Station Road during heavy rain in the city. Photo: APP



Commuters are passing through a waterlogged street. Photo: APP





Rain affected people facing problems due to rainwater inundated in their house at Mehar Ali Society after heavy rains, in the city. —Online



