(R) An image of PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan's passport that has been confiscated by the FIA and former SACM at the Islamabad International Airport.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight for using a blue passport "illegally", sources within Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Saturday.

The sources shared that Awan was flying to UAE from Islamabad International Airport via a private airline.

The official blue passport allows entry to some 70 countries around the world without the formality of a visa and only government employees and lawmakers are authorised to carry it.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was a special assistant to Punjab chief minister during the Usman Buzdar government, was offloaded from the plane for using the official passport for travelling.

According to FIA officials, the blue passport cannot be used without having any official status and has to be returned after quitting the government office.

They said that Awan had not returned the passport.

She was told by the immigration officials that she can not travel on this passport.

The FIA has confiscated the passport.

‘Blue passport use legal’

Meanwhile, Awan has denied reports that she was escaping to Canada.

Speaking to Geo News, she said that according to the law, after being an MNA once, it is permissible to hold a blue passport and referred to a NA law regarding the matter.

“I obtained the Dubai visa through note verbal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the same blue passport through the official process and if there was any problem, I would not have given the visa.”

Awan said that she was going to participate in the Women's Peace Cup being held in Dubai on August 21 as a co-host

Confirming the confiscation of her passport, Awan said everything will be clear by Monday.